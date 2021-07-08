Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Endava by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Endava by 6.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Endava by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.98. 103,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,952. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

