Insider Buying: Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Wallace D. Ruiz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $19,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,352. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.45.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

