Brokerages Set Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) PT at $38.75

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.63. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $780.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.