Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report sales of $25.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.97 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 178.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 158,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $995.10 million, a PE ratio of -207.71, a P/E/G ratio of 152.10 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

