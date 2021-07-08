Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr Sells 4,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 465,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Photronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Photronics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

