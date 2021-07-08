John Hague Sells 551 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Hague also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.74. The stock had a trading volume of 357,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.