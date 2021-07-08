Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 800 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.76. 889,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,729. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in Coupa Software by 27.6% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $235,140,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.