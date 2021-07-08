Keith Breinlinger Sells 8,250 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00.

BLI traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 714,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.54. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,784 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $16,310,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 10.0% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

