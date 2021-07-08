Keith Breinlinger Sells 8,250 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $378,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00.
BLI traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 714,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.54. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,784 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $16,310,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 10.0% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
