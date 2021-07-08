Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 118.95%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.66%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 6.86 -$1.21 million $0.02 186.50 ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 29.09 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -41.81

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32% ClearPoint Neuro -52.86% -60.73% -19.55%

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats ClearPoint Neuro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. It has license and collaboration agreements with The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Microsystems, LLC, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

