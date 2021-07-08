Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $853,962.82 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.
- On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.
- On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.
- On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.
NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.18. 149,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,593. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.14. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.34.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Medpace by 48.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
