PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 6,857 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $1,784,800.00.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $88.85. 154,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,380. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in PriceSmart by 355.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PriceSmart by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

