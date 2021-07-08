Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 438,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $963.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $116,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

