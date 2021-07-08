Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 201,041 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BSX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 6,033,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.