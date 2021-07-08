Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 201,041 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BSX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 6,033,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,997. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
