Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

CELH stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,336. Celsius has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 643.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last ninety days. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after buying an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

