Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 0.63. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.