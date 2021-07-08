Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE DAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.44. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.