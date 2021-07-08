Apple’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (LON:J) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

