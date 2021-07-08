Apple’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (LON:J) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 335 ($4.38).
