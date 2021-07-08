Klaytn Price Tops $0.95 (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.35 billion and $81.85 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00121172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00162857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.16 or 1.00382109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00957183 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,614,973,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,846,358 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

