Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$96.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

L traded up C$1.20 on Thursday, hitting C$78.39. 595,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$26.82 billion and a PE ratio of 23.40. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$78.45.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

