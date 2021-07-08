Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

CLDT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 121.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 313,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

