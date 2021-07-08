Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading Down 47% Over Last Week

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 47% lower against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $604,695.27 and approximately $26,363.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,328,383 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KWIKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.