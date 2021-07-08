Edgeless Market Capitalization Tops $443,574.33 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $443,574.33 and $42.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

