Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,445. The firm has a market cap of $712.99 million, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

