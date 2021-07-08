Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $63.13.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

