Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post sales of $82.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.60 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $328.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $331.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $334.80 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $336.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,725. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,106,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

