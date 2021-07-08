$0.22 EPS Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.94. 2,816,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,090. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.71 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,002,000 after buying an additional 121,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.