Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31.44 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $490.73 million and $31.44 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00902562 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

ANKR is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

