Apple’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Apple (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

