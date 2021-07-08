Apple’s (J) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Apple (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).
Apple Company Profile
