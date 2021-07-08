$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $919.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 665,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,737. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

