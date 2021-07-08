Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 720%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

ESNT traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,103. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

