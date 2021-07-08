NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. 1,219,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,468. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

