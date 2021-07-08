$26.85 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report sales of $26.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $106.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LEVL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. 30,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $198.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

