Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 36,684 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the average volume of 1,931 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $1,144,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 91,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMTR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 44,021,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.10. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

