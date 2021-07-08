PagSeguro Digital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 45,445 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 586% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,620 call options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 256,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
PAGS traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 13,470,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.56.
PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
