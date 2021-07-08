PagSeguro Digital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 45,445 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 586% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,620 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 256,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 13,470,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

