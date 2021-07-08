Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of AY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. 431,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,092. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

