CACHE Gold (CGT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $137,344.00

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $137,344.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $58.08 or 0.00177096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.36 or 0.00924995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

