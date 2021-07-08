$51.63 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $51.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.80 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $207.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $214.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.07 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $241.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. 286,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,610. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.