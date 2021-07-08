Zacks: Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,698. Perficient has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $83.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 194,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.