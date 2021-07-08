$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Colfax reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 488.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 815,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,122. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

