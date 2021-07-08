Elitium Price Tops $3.00 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00009140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $83.64 million and approximately $729,484.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.36 or 0.00924995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

