Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

