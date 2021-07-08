Mobius (MOBI) Market Cap Tops $3.78 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 32.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Mobius has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $59,506.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mobius has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Mobius coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mobius Coin Profile

Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,172,141 coins. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mobius’ official website is mobius.network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle. “

Buying and Selling Mobius

