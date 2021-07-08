Internxt (INXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $181,470.00

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Internxt has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $181,470.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internxt coin can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00008888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internxt has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00056788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00933626 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Internxt Profile

INXT is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

