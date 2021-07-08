Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Capitalization Hits $441,492.57

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 469.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $441,492.57 and approximately $19,842.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00923157 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

