$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRG. DA Davidson upped their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 186,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,652. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.