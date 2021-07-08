$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRG. DA Davidson upped their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 186,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,652. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.