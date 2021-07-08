iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.01. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 921,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,588. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

