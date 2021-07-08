WINkLink (WIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $280.96 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. WINkLink has a market cap of $280.96 million and approximately $58.07 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00165829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,824.55 or 1.00061602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00956141 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

