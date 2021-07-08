$103.40 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report $103.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.80 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $417.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $451.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $619.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 536,977 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

