Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.53. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 84,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

