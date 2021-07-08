Lendefi (LDFI) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $46,011.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00124405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00165715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.71 or 0.99644734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00952360 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

